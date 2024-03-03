iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Set to Split on Thursday, March 7th (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 6-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGM opened at $516.22 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $300.00 and a 52-week high of $516.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.09 and its 200-day moving average is $427.14.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.