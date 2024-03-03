iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 23,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 50,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,617,000.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

