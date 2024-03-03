iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 23,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 50,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGBH. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,617,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $247,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

