iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $1,203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $335.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.66. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $335.46.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

