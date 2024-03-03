iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lowered by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Cynosure Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.89. 35,156,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,712,640. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $206.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

