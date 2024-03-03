iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock to Split on Thursday, March 7th (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX opened at $679.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $394.59 and a 12 month high of $682.77.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.123 dividend. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.