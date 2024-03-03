iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock to Split on Thursday, March 7th (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
SOXX opened at $679.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $394.59 and a 12 month high of $682.77.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.123 dividend. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
