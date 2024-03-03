Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $45,692.04 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $45,692.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,185.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Itron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Itron by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,167 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Itron

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.