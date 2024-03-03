Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $45,692.04 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $45,692.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,185.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Itron Stock Performance
Shares of ITRI stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $95.00.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
