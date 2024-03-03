Jack E. Corrigan Buys 976 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,619.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AMH opened at $36.79 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.1% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after buying an additional 222,970 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,111,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,274,000 after purchasing an additional 287,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 858,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,688 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

