Jack E. Corrigan Buys 976 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2024

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,619.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AMH opened at $36.79 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.1% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after buying an additional 222,970 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,111,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,274,000 after purchasing an additional 287,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 858,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,688 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMH

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.