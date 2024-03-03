Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY opened at $171.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.54.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

