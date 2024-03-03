Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JHG. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CLSA upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $301,691.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,486 shares of company stock worth $1,932,692 over the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $31.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

