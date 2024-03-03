Jeanna Steele Sells 1,110 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $13,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,681.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Jeanna Steele sold 817 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $14,869.40.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,696 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,589,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sunrun by 112.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,823 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

