JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,671 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 43.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,885,000 after buying an additional 2,072,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,273 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,724,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,914 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 404.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JBLU opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

