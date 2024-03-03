Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 111.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after buying an additional 206,782 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after buying an additional 74,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL opened at $49.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

