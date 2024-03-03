Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 509 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in GSK were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 6.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in GSK by 4.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of GSK by 1.5% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $42.69.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 52.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

