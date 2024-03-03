Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 151.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ventas by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,324 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ventas by 315.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,076 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 14.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,202,000 after buying an additional 2,393,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 37.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,100,000 after buying an additional 1,801,365 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -399.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

