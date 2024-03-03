Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 113,163.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $429.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.23. The firm has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

