Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 49 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in CME Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in CME Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 63,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in CME Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.22.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $219.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.12. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

