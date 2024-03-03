Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes $79,000 Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 398,233 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 388.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 110,685 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,632,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,915,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

CGW opened at $53.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $53.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.87.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

