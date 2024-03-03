JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.33. Approximately 26,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 16,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 304.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $257,000.

