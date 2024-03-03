JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) Trading Down 4.5%

JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $34.51. Approximately 46,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 11,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.