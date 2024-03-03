Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,333. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 92.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,323.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 79,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $2,930,500.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,388.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,802 shares of company stock valued at $8,027,016 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

