Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.49) to GBX 1,000 ($12.68) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,301 ($16.50).
Get Our Latest Research Report on Kainos Group
Kainos Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Kainos Group Company Profile
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.