KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Bought by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,820 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 125.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE KB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.45. 160,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,730. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64.

About KB Financial Group

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.