Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,736,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,807 shares during the quarter. Kennametal makes up approximately 2.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Kennametal worth $242,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kennametal by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Kennametal Stock Down 0.2 %

KMT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. 698,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,558. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.79. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

