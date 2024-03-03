Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Shares Up 6.5%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.15. 661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Keweenaw Land Association Stock Up 6.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88.

About Keweenaw Land Association

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. It holds subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets. Keweenaw Land Association, Limited was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ironwood, Michigan.

