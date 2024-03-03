Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,464 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,344,458,000 after acquiring an additional 150,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,728,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.30.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

