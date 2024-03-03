Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Trimmed by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 292,081 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $14,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 270,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,344,458,000 after purchasing an additional 150,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,728,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

