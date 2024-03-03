Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 36.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 133,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $122.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.32. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.