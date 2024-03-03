Kings Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Trading Down 8.8%

Kings Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JKPTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 522% from the average daily volume of 1,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Kings Entertainment Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.
About Kings Entertainment Group
Kings Entertainment Group Inc provides lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling services online. It offers its services under the LottoKings and WinTrillions brand names. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
