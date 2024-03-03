Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $544.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $434.00.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $517.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $277.90 and a one year high of $528.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $410.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

