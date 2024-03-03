KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,964,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146,383 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $896,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 18.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 179.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $210,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna cut shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $35.27 on Friday, hitting $717.57. 1,124,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $612.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.40. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $719.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

