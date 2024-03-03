Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Bought by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,544,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 5.03% of Knowles worth $67,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 53.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 57.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 160.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Knowles by 65.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Price Performance

Knowles stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. 420,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,331. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Knowles

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,300 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $174,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,303. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knowles Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.