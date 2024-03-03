KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,506,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,832,043 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of KT worth $44,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in KT during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in KT by 381.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in KT by 248.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in KT by 46.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in KT by 162.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

KT Stock Performance

Shares of KT opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KT

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.