Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $102.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,020. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

