Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 738.33 ($9.36).

LRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.15) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 715 ($9.07) to GBX 750 ($9.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.46) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.08) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

LON LRE opened at GBX 659 ($8.36) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 617.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 604.44. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 502.87 ($6.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 690 ($8.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 405.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,607.32, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

