Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 548,310 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 548,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,336,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.98% of Scotts Miracle-Gro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SMG opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.20. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,919 shares of company stock worth $3,804,672 over the last ninety days. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

