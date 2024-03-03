Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $22.98 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 102.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 124,222 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.09. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

