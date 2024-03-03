Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $24.85 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,654,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,632 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. FMR LLC increased its position in AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Shares of T stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

