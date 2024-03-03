Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $25.52 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,989 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $25,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,635,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,635,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,105.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,245 shares of company stock valued at $27,739,927. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

