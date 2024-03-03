Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $43.73 Million Position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,509,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,005 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $43,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,378,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,519,000 after acquiring an additional 142,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period.

NYSE CAF opened at $12.39 on Friday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $14.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

