Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 92.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

