Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 12,092 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,092 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $37,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after buying an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

LOW opened at $244.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $245.09. The company has a market cap of $140.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

