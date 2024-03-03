Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Baidu worth $31,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 103.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Baidu by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.69.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.51 and a twelve month high of $160.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

