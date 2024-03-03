Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 7,194,394 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 93.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 511,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,194,394 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $50,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 30.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 16.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $126.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.08 and a 200-day moving average of $119.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.