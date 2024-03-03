Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 95,645 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $26,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

