Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,268,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.13% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 160,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 84,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 22,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AY opened at $17.82 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.82%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

