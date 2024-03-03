LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Raised to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of TREE stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $519.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. LendingTree has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $40.59.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingTree will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in LendingTree by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 39,745 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,860,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 475.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 109.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

