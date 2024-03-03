Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CFO Sells $12,384.40 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $12,384.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,127.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $78.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.99. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $94.57.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.