Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LINC stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,717,966.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,436,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,072.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,717,966.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,436,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,072.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $52,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,942.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,085 shares of company stock worth $2,509,909. 29.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 174.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 852,397 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 236,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

