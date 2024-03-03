Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), reports. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.39 million.

Lion Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Lion Electric stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEV. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lowered Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 6.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 293,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.